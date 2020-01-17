Oppenheimer Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $330.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.12.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,712. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $293.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.16. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total transaction of $20,935,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $699,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,949 shares of company stock worth $58,297,484. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,449,000 after acquiring an additional 414,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 142,784 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,525,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,761.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 105,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 103,655 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.