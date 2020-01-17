Oppenheimer Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $325.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.33.

Paycom Software stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.84. 119,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $297.53.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

