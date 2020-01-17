Oppenheimer Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $325.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.33.
Paycom Software stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.84. 119,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $297.53.
In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
