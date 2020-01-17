Optimal Shelf Availability Token Price Reaches $0.0004 (OSA)

Optimal Shelf Availability Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Optimal Shelf Availability Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and CoinEgg. Optimal Shelf Availability Token has a market capitalization of $615,415.00 and approximately $2,313.00 worth of Optimal Shelf Availability Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Optimal Shelf Availability Token has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.70 or 0.03405708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00197442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00127618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Optimal Shelf Availability Token

Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en . Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC

Optimal Shelf Availability Token Token Trading

Optimal Shelf Availability Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimal Shelf Availability Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimal Shelf Availability Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimal Shelf Availability Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

