O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.16% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $53,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $441.48. The company had a trading volume of 248,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,768. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $331.34 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.51, for a total value of $1,534,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,652 shares of company stock worth $36,734,738 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.53.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

