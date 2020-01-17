O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Up 6.2% in December

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 979,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $8,793,999.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,652 shares of company stock worth $36,734,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $440.24. The stock had a trading volume of 191,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $439.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $331.34 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.53.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

