Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Shares Up 40%

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) shares shot up 40% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 125,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average session volume of 45,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Orestone Mining Company Profile (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

