Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Tops $0.0155 on Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $555,074.00 and $9,002.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, TOPBTC, C-CEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.03247772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00203369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00131998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinBene, Mercatox, HitBTC, Coinbe, TOPBTC, Bibox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.