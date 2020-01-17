Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 1.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

ALL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.55. 104,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,240. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

