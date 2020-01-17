Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.0% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.32. The company has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

