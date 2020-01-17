Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.71. 1,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $120.37 and a 1 year high of $139.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

