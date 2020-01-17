Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 696 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 558,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 176,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.68. 3,956,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.13. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

