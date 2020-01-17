Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) Trading Up 1%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) shares were up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46, approximately 242 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1371 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 97.93% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

