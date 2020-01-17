Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis Sells 1,000 Shares

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $23,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. Pagerduty Inc has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.12 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

