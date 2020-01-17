Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN stock opened at $213.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $156.21 and a 12 month high of $214.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

