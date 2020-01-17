Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 6,419 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

