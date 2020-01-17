Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,187 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 76,599 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total value of $1,660,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,682.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $598.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.31.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

