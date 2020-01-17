Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. First Analysis lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,802 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.24 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.93.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.