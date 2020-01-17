Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.58

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.58 and traded as low as $11.11. Pan African Resources shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 1,032,587 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAF. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.