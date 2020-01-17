Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.89.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.77. 1,210,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 436.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 66.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 570,900 shares in the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

