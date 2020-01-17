Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Parsley Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $17.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

