Patientory (PTOY) Market Cap Reaches $443,232.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Patientory has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $443,232.00 and $764.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.03317511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00201950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00131156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

