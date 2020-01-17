Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 15,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,874 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 15,894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 447,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 444,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,355,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $33,286,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

PAYX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $88.06. 28,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,754. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

