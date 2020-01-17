Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 36.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

