Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $314.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $261.00 to $314.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.67.

PAYC opened at $294.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.79. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $297.53.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

