Paypoint (LON:PAY) PT Raised to GBX 840 at Barclays

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,075.25 ($14.14).

Get Paypoint alerts:

LON PAY opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.28 million and a PE ratio of 17.09. Paypoint has a 1 year low of GBX 786 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,007.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 940.64.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.