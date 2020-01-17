PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PDL Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073. The firm has a market cap of $258.03 million, a PE ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. PDL Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

