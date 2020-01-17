Peel Hunt Boosts Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Price Target to GBX 365

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of BOOT stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.28) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 260.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Henry Boot has a twelve month low of GBX 228.16 ($3.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of $432.81 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22.
