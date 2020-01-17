Peel Hunt Boosts Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Price Target to GBX 365

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.28) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 260.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Henry Boot has a twelve month low of GBX 228.16 ($3.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of $432.81 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22.

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

