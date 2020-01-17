Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

FDEV opened at GBX 1,340.08 ($17.63) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.31 million and a P/E ratio of 31.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,230.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,082.81. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

In other news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.