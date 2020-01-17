Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Senior to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.29 ($2.66).

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 171.90 ($2.26) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.98 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.98.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

