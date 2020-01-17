Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HFD. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halfords Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 190 ($2.50).

LON HFD opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.02) on Monday. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of GBX 141.20 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 261.20 ($3.44). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $305.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

