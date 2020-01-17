Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 75.83 ($1.00).

Get Assura alerts:

AGR opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.02) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.42. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 53 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.