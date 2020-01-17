Peerplays Tops One Day Volume of $166,541.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $776,931.00 and $166,541.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peerplays has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.03358082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00198606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

