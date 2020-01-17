Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $21.19 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,489 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 6.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.93% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 135,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.