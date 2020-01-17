Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 3.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 76,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,114,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

CHKP traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $113.97. 32,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

