Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 6,950 Shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals makes up 0.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 374,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $96,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $159,742. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

DMLP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $716.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.05. Dorchester Minerals LP has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.42.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 50.73% and a net margin of 70.82%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.