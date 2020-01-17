Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEBO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $720.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,755.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

