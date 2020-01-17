Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,394,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 292,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 201,354 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $322,436,000 after acquiring an additional 194,009 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

SBUX stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,316. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.