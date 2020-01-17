Peoples Financial Services CORP. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. 2,471,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.