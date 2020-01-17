Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.57. 276,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,639. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

