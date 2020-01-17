Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,671,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

