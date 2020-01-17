Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. PPL makes up 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,224,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,018,000 after acquiring an additional 893,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 876,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,593,000 after acquiring an additional 495,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 125,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock worth $33,936,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

