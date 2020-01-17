Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. 20,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $555.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $108,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,537. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

