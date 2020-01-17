Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Pepe Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $4,319.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.70 or 0.03405708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00197442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00127618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pepe Cash Token Profile

Pepe Cash’s genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders . Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com

Pepe Cash Token Trading

Pepe Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

