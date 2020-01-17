PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.71

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.71 and last traded at $140.36, with a volume of 914082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

