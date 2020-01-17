Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 587 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $110.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.84.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

