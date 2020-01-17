Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.81 Million Stock Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,994 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 657,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after buying an additional 438,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 403,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $98,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $102,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $102,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,681 shares of company stock worth $5,612,418. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

