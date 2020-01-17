Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of CareDx worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 2,198.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 292,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after buying an additional 609,930 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1,227.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx Inc has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

