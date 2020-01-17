Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,942 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 791.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 620,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,072,000 after purchasing an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

