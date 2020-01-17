Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,611 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of IAA worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $2,203,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $89,906,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $398,867,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 444.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of IAA opened at $47.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. IAA has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

