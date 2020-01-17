Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $9.59 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 375,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

